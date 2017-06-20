NASCAR America: Slugger Labbe praises John Hunter Nemechek after emotional Truck win

Last Saturday night was an emotional one for John Hunter Nemechek, who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

It was his first win of the year and it qualified him for the playoffs. But with very few races secured going forward with sponsorship, there is doubt whether NEMCO Motorsports will be able to compete that late into the season.

NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe, a relative of Nemechek, spoke about the young driver’s win and his prospects for the future.

“They have run on a shoestring budget for the last five years, they have very little sponsorship, but they’ve done a lot,” Labbe said.

NEMCO Motorsports, owned by Joe Nemechek, has won four races with John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 8 truck in the last three seasons. In 2015, he was voted the most popular driver in the Truck series and last year made the playoffs.

“This family has a done a lot with very, very little,” Labbe continued. “Gere Kennon has been John’s crew chief for a very long time. He’s struggled through health issues, but no one has ever quit on this kid and hopefully one day he’ll get more sponsorship.”

Watch the above video for more on the Nemechek family.