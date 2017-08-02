NASCAR America: Scan All from Pocono Raceway

“The 18 is coming like a bat out of hell.”

Those words from crew chief Rodney Childers to Kevin Harvick proved to be a predictor of how Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway would end, with Kyle Busch smoking the field for his first win of the year.

It’s one of the highlights of this week’s edition of “Scan All,” giving you the best scanner traffic from the race while Busch narrates how he drove to the win.

Other highlights include:

“Holy cow, I don’t know how we got through that.” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after narrowly avoiding a eight-car accident on the first lap of the race.

“I don’t know what happened, this thing is ****ing sideways.” – Busch after his No. 18 got wicked loose in Turn 1 late in the race, causing him to lose a hand full of spots in the field.

“I did everything I could to gain time and I’m a short chute behind those [REDACTED] in front of us.” – Kyle Busch lamenting his position on the track.

“Go find David Ragan‘s spotter and punch him in the face for me.” – Martin Truex Jr. after Ragan’s slow entry to pit road slowed down Truex’s progress on the track.

Watch the above video for the full feature.