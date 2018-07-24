NASCAR America Scan All: Pit road problems, bump-and-run combine for Harvick’s win

“Just get me a good pit stop,” Aric Almirola asked his crew coming down pit road late in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway.

“10-4. You got it,” his crew chief John Klausmeier replied in this week’s edition of NASCAR America’s Scan All.

He didn’t get the pit stop he wanted and restarting the race may have been what cost Almirola his first win of 2018 as he was beaten off pit road by two of the most powerful racers in the field: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Other highlights included:

“All is good. Good changes. We’re back to where we started on track bar.” – Kurt Busch

“The water out from underneath the walls on the straightaway getting into the corners is not very nice.” – Kyle Busch

“That’s why I’ve been staying away from the wall.” – Kevin Harvick

“You’ve got to be like 100 percent every inch of the race track to not slip.” – Kyle Busch

“We need a better line of communication.”—Ryan Blaney

“I don’t know why he stopped, but if I’d of let you go, you would have hit him right in the door.” – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief

“Can we work on it, or are we done?” – Clint Bowyer

“Eight to go. Do what you got to do to win.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief

“Rubbin’ is racin’ bud. Go get him.” – Adam Stevens, Kyle Busch’s crew chief

“P8. Sorry everybody for completely pissing away a chance to win that one. Unexcusable to have something like that happen under green” – Billy Scott, Kurt Busch’s crew chief

“We live as a team, we die as a team.” – Kurt Busch

