NASCAR America Scan All: ‘Meaningless guys in the back wreck’

The regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway set the stage for raw emotion that bubbled over on the radio and into the pits.

Jamie McMurray and William Byron knew their only hope to make the playoffs was in winning one of the biggest races of the NASCAR season, but they were not the only drivers crushed when Brad Keselowski pulled into victory lane instead.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

“All right driver. You know what we got to do today. Make it happen.” – Matt McCall, Jamie McMurray’s crew chief

“Boys remember, a win gets us in,” Darian Grubb, William Byron’s crew chief

“It was really fast man; sorry about the brakes.” Cole Pearn, Martin Truex Jr.’s crew chief

“I let him go every time he’s been even close to me all year. Lead lap or not. If he don’t want to do the same, then the next time racing, good luck getting around me.” – Matt Kenseth on Joey Logano.

“The 6 wasn’t too appreciative of the blocking.” – Logano’s spotter

“Yeah, well I’m not too appreciative of a lot of things from that guy – so: so what.” – Logano

“He just frickin’ dive-bombed the hell out of me.” – Landon Cassill after contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt

“Cautions didn’t fall our way. Make sure to keep your heads up; no dejection here.” – Mike Wheeler, Denny Hamlin’s crew chief after they lost the race.

“Not have meaningless guys in the back wreck. I mean, I don’t know what they’re doing crashing with a couple of laps to go – multiple laps down.” – Hamlin

