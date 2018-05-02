NASCAR America Scan All: “I just Cole Trickled that son-of-a-gun”

“You’re gonna pucker up when you see this one,” Kevin Harvick told his spotter after the first of two multi-car wrecks in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He wasn’t wrong.

His colorful comment was only one of many caught in this week’s Scan All on NASCAR America.

Other highlights include:

“They’re pretty much all out of control; just some more than others.” – Harvick.

“Tell those morons to quite driving in front of me.” – Aric Almirola.

“I made it through somehow. Tagged in the right rear just a little bit, but I got through it.” – Austin Dillon.

“There is going to be some serious carnage here when we start racing.” – Chase Elliott.

“I’m telling you right now, I’m going to go buy a lottery ticket after the race. I couldn’t see anything. I Cole Trickled that son-of-a-gun.” – Gray Gaulding after driving through a crash.

