NASCAR America: Scan All featured on today’s 5 p.m. show on NBCSN

It will be a festive Fourth of July NASCAR America show today, beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts the 60-minute show and is joined by Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins from NBC Charlotte.

Today’s show features Scan All: Daytona – the sights and sounds from Saturday night’s Cup race.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.