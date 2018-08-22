NASCAR America Scan All: “The dude that started last hit Kyle”

Short track racing is always filled with a lot of drama. That is even more so the case when one of the Big 3 spins on lap two, collects a sizeable portion of the field and then races his way back into the top five.

That incident highlights the Bristol Night Race edition of Scan All.

Here’s what the drivers and crew had to say Saturday night:

“We got a good car. Let’s do it. Let’s win one for the team.” – Kurt Busch on the pace lap

“99 came flying by. I don’t know what he was doing.” – Reed Sorenson

“Everybody hit Kyle. The dude that started last hit Kyle.” – Brett Griffin, Clint Bowyer’s spotter

“Truex ran over the splitter – the nose part.” – Kyle Busch

“Oh yeah, we got [expletive] damage right where the hood flap is.” Kurt Busch following his involvement in the Lap 2 wreck

“We’re a long way’s away from being average.” – Kyle Larson

“We’re faster than everyone but the 18.” – Mike Bugarewicz, Bowyer’s crew chief

“I’m kind of worried about that guy behind the 78 (Kyle Busch). I ain’t worried about the 78,” –Brett Griffin

“Holy crap; that hurt.” Truex Jr. after getting spun by Kyle Busch

“God. Son of a Hell. Damnit. I just misjudged by like six inches, maybe less.” – Kyle Busch

The field had plenty of opportunity to contemplate the NASCAR rule book as the No. 18 drove through the field, with Kevin Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers had the final word on the subject

“The 18, he can’t run like that without a bumper cover, right?” – Kyle Larson

“Well, I didn’t think so,” Chad Johnston, Larson’s crew chief

“That no bumper’s got to help, don’t you think? It helps on a street stock.” – Tab Boyd, William Byron’s spotter

“I thought you had to have a rear bumper cover. Is that not the case?” – Kevin Harvick

“I don’t think so. I think Daytona and Talladega they make you.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief

Story Continues

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter