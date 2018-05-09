NASCAR America: Scan All from Dover International Speedway

“We’re allergic to stage points.”

That’s what Denny Hamlin lamented at the end of the Stage 1 of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin had run out of gas as the stage came to a close, with his No. 11 Toyota coasting during the last two laps.

He wasn’t the only driver who had issues running out of gas. You can hear other teams worrying about gas mileage in the latest edition of NASCAR America’s Scan All.

Here are some highlights.

— “Save it hard here man, we don’t want to be the dumbass that runs out of gas.” – Crew chief Adam Stevens to Kyle Busch near the end of Stage 1.

— “That guy doesn’t even know how to freakin’ wreck.” – Ty Dillon‘s spotter, William O’Dea, after a one-car wreck by Derrike Cope.

— “I evaluated it two, three times, maybe eight times this weekend. It sucks. Every part of it sucks.” – Ryan Newman as his team discussed what was wrong with his No. 31 Chevrolet.

— “Well, that wasn’t very polite.” – Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick, commenting on Clint Bowyer successfully staying ahead of Harvick for the lead.

Watch the above video for more.