NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney turns focus to Team Penske for 2018

As NASCAR closes out its 2017 season, the next thing for Ryan Blaney will be to focus on 2018 and joining Team Penske.

That organization will expand to add Blaney, who moves over from the Wood Brothers. Blaney will drive the No. 12.

“There’s a lot of personnel that is going to be the same, so that is going to be really nice,” Blaney told NBCSN’s Marty Snider in Las Vegas. “We have a few new members who are going to come on, just trying to get everybody knowing each other and working well together, I think, is the biggest thing.”

Blaney leaves behind a Wood Brothers team that he helped lead to the playoffs and scored his first – and the organization’s 99th career win – this season.

“It was a fun year, for sure,” Blaney said. “To be able to win for the Wood Brothers was a big privilege to be a part of the folks that have won for them. That will be something that I’ll always remember. It was a great year. We wish we could have fought for a championship at Homestead, but I was really proud of the effort we put forth this year.”

