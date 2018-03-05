NASCAR America: Reviewing Kevin Harvick’s Las Vegas win and more

Krista Voda, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway won by Kevin Harvick.

Today’s show airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On the show:

Kevin Harvick was the high roller in Las Vegas, sweeping all three stages to claim his second consecutive Monster Energy Series win. You’ll hear from him in a post-race interview with NASCAR on NBC’s Kelli Stavast, and we’ll also dive into how Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing have fueled Ford’s strong start to the 2018 season.

Plus: A sneak preview of the latest edition of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Podcast! You can catch more of the podcast in Tuesday’s NASCAR AMERICA at 5 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s show also will include the exclusive reveal of the nominees for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

