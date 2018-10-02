NASCAR America: Repairs made to Kyle Larson’s car could be ‘championship winning’

Anyone not talking about Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson‘s last-lap incident Sunday in the Cup Roval race was talking about Kyle Larson.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver took a nearly destroyed No. 42 Chevrolet and coaxed it by a stalled Jeffrey Earnhardt on the frontstretch to get the position and point he needed to advance to the second round of the playoffs. He and Aric Almirola advanced due to a tie-breaker with Johnson.

On NASCAR America. Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett discussed how the circumstances of Larson’s advancement will impact his playoff chances.

“If he comes out of this the champion in 2018, just think back to the work this crew did,” Jarrett said of repairs the team made to Larson’s car after he was in a wreck with six laps to go. “The work they were able to accomplish in a short amount of time (to make Larson’s car drivable) could be championship winning move.”

Letarte said he believes Larson’s team will be “stronger” as a result of what he accomplished in the final lap.

“You don’t know where that point is going to matter,” Letarte said. “I think what happened on Sunday is going to make this 42 team tougher. And if they can get to Miami, that is a great track for the 42.”

Watch the above video for more.