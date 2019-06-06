NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NASCAR America presents the Motorsports Hour, which airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will preview all the racing this weekend, including Cup in Michigan and IndyCar in Texas.

Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger.

If you can’t catch either of today’s shows on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.