NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET with David Hoots

This week’s episode of NASCAR America present MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood and Dale Jarrett are joined by former NASCAR race director Dave Hoots. They’ll discuss this week’s storylines and take fan phone calls. Call in at 844-NASCAR-NBC or reach out on Twitter at #LetMeSayThis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.