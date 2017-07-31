NASCAR America: After pit crew controversy, Joe Gibbs and Furniture Row teams step up

After a week of headlines about the pit road confrontation between Kyle Busch‘s crew chief Adam Stevens and two Furniture Row Racing crew members, both Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row dominated on the track at Pocono.

All six of the JGR affiliated cars finished in the top 10 for the first time this season as Busch was his first race of the season.

The cars combined to lead 136 of 160 laps in the Overton’s 400, with Daniel Suarez the only driver not to lead a lap.

NASCAR America broke down the performance of Suarez in his rookie season and how Truex’s team responded to two new pit crew members.

“I think that’s why Joe Gibbs Racing has pit crews that every team wants,” Letarte said. “That’s why the 78 invests in leasing a Joe Gibbs racing pit crew. They changed two member, yet from up in the booth I could tell no difference. The 78 was on and off pit road efficiently. Were there anymore hiccups? Perhaps on the stopwatch, but nothing visual that we saw.”

Jeff Burton also discusses why he was “shocked” at the No. 78 teams’ pit strategy at the end of Stage 2.

