NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET; Daytona review and more

NASCAR America moves to 5 p.m. ET beginning today and lasts 60 minutes.

Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics on today’s show:

* A look back at Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s victory in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway for his second win of the season.

* A look at William Byron‘s second consecutive Xfinity victory, which he scored Saturday afternoon at Daytona.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.