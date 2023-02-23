NASCAR America MotorMouths, Dale Jr. Download back for another season

On the heels of the 65th Daytona 500, NASCAR America Motormouths — NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR program — has returned for another season across NBC Sports digital platforms and the first episode of The Dale Jr. Download’s new season hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be presented today, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

A rotating cast of NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters including 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing icon Kyle Petty, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, Nate Ryan, and Dustin Long will all regularly contribute to NASCAR America Motormouths and be joined by current and past drivers from the motorsports industry each Monday and Thursday. All episodes will be presented on NBC Sports digital platforms and be available on demand on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel.

NASCAR America launched in 2014 as a 30-minute news and information program and has expanded and evolved over the years. Monday’s episode detailing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s first career Daytona 500 victory for JTG Daugherty Racing hosted by Letarte, Burton, and Daugherty can be viewed here.

The Dale Jr. Download will be presented each Thursday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and today’s 2023 premiere episode features former NASCAR Cup Series driver and two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

The NASCAR on NBC podcast also returns this year with weekly episodes featuring NBC Sports NASCAR personalities discussing the latest news from across the sport. The NASCAR on NBC podcast is available for download on all major podcast platforms, including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET from Nashville Superspeedway on NBC.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, and much more. To learn more about how to watch motorsports on Peacock and how to sign up, click here.

NASCAR America MotorMouths, Dale Jr. Download back for another season originally appeared on NBCSports.com