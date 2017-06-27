NASCAR America: Max Papis: ‘Not by chance’ William Byron is winning races

William Byron finally broke through with his first Xfinity Series win last Saturday at Iowa Speedway. The win came in the 19-year-old driver’s 14th start in the series.

NASCAR America analyst Max Papis, who is also Byron’s performance adviser at Hendrick Motorsports, isn’t surprised by Byron, who is third in the series points standings.

“Mr. (Rick Hendrick) has really foreseen what the future will be and signed him up,” said Papis, who has been working with Byron for three years. “It’s not by chance he is winning races. There is a lot of work behind the scenes that everybody is putting together. … When you win seven races in the Truck series or when you win in Xfinity and maximize your opportunities, it’s not by chance.”

Watch the video for the full discussion on Byron’s first Xfinity win.