NASCAR America: Matt Kenseth’s playoff hopes teetering

With nine races left until the 16-driver playoff field is set, former champion Matt Kenseth leads Joey Logano by three points for the final playoff spot.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty discussed Kenseth’s situation Tuesday. Kenseth has won at seven of the next nine tracks, but Letarte expressed concern for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who is winless and has six top-10 finishes this season.

“Something has gone, something has changed,” Letarte said. “I don’t understand what is wrong with the 20 car. The 18 (Kyle Busch) hasn’t won but they lead laps. The 11 (Denny Hamlin) hasn’t won but he’s been in some positions.

“Up until this weekend at Daytona, we haven’t even seen (Kenseth) leading laps late. He had a decent car at Richmond and other than that, no laps led, no cars running in the top five. So, the 20 is a big concern for me because I agree with Kyle that a win is necessary (to make the playoffs).”

Watch the above video for more on what Letarte and Petty say about Kenseth.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook