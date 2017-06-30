NASCAR America: How Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson are running away with stages success

While winning races is equally important to Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson, accumulating playoff points has put them in a class above others.

Truex is running away with the category, having won 11 stages and the crucial points that come with them, resulting in a series-leading 215 total stage points.

Larson is second in the stage point standings. He has won only three stages, but he’s managed to amass a number of stage points for his finishes in the first 16 races.

With 10 races remaining to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs, these next 10 races are going to be what determines which drivers will or won’t make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

On Thursday’s NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett take a look at the domination Truex and Larson have shown – and how it will help them in the playoffs?