NASCAR America live at 5 p.m. ET: Silly Season analysis, Scan All

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features the latest edition of “Scan All.”

Kelli Stavast hosts with Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

In the last 10 Monster Energy Series races, there have been 10 different winners! Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett share their takeaways from this remarkable run. Plus, we’ll gaze into the future as our Magic 8 Ball predicts what happens next.

With Kurt Busch’s contract not being renewed by Stewart-Haas Racing, the reigning Daytona 500 champion is now part of Silly Season – and he isn’t the only SHR driver facing a murky future. Nate Ryan joins the show to discuss.

We’ll take a listen of all the best radio action from the Tricky Triangle this past weekend as we “Scan All: Pocono.”

