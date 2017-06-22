NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: Can Dale Jr. win at Sonoma, My Home Track finale

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview the weekend’s action at Sonoma Raceway.

Krista Voda hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio. Steve Letarte, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Max Papis join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

With only 11 regular-season races remaining, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to wine country in Northern California for some road-course action. Will we see the 11th race winner this season and will that driver be Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Veteran racer and road-course specialist Max Papis joins the show to help us navigate the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway. Our panel also will weigh in with their Sonoma experiences.

Plus, Parker Kligerman will hop into the simulator to take us on a lap of Sonoma.

The My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows comes to conclusion today with stops in Wisconsin and Wyoming. We also will have a recap of our journey across the short tracks of America.

