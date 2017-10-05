NASCAR America: Landon Cassill, David Ragan take fan questions

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Landon Cassill joined us at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Ragan and Cassill have had similar careers of sorts and the way they came up the racing ladder to reach the NASCAR Cup series.

During the show, they talked about how the use of simulators have helped them keep their edge on the track, the lessons each learned while driving Legends cars early in their career, and also endured a humorous quiz that put them on the spot in our segment of what they knew about each other.

Fans also had a number of questions for the pair. Check out some of their answers in the video above.