NASCAR America: Kyle Petty: Daniel Suarez is ‘a threat’ at Watkins Glen, future races

After racing to a career day Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Petty believes Daniel Suarez is “a threat” to win this weekend at Watkins Glen International and more upcoming races.

Suarez finished second at Pocono, topping his previous career-best finish of third at Dover earlier this year and Watkins Glen International last year.

On NASCAR America, Petty said “If I had the magic 8 ball, it would say, ‘Chances are good'” that Suarez will have a good race Sunday.

“He did grow up on road courses,” Petty said. “We did a ‘Racing Roots’ with him in Mexico and went to that very first road course track where he learned to drive a go-kart on. I’m biased here. I really am a fan of Daniel Suarez. … He’s one of the most honest drivers you will ever talk to.”

Suarez’ third-place finish at Watkins Glen came after he led 14 laps and won a stage. On Sunday, he started from his first career pole and led a career-high 29 laps before placing second to Kyle Busch.

“Every race he gets better, every year he gets better,” Petty said. “I think as we make the turn here in his sophomore year I think he is a threat. I think he’s a threat not only at a Watkins Glen but some of the other race tracks we go to. I think that team will continue to get better.”

Watch the above video for more, including Dave Burns’ interview with Suarez.