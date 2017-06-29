NASCAR America: Kyle Larson is delivering, others can’t get to victory lane (video)

We’re through the first 16 races of the NASCAR Cup season and Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. continue to build the gap between themselves and the rest of the field.

What makes Larson and Truex so good?

Also, why are so many others — including past champions and veteran race-winning drivers — struggling to make it to victory lane?

Kevin Harvick finally cashed in for the first time in 2017 with his first career Cup win at Sonoma. We’ve also seen first-time winners in Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

But there are still several notables who haven’t reached victory lane in a points race, including Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth, as well as Jamie McMurray and several others.

Our crew at NASCAR America broke it all down on Wednesday’s show. Check out the video above.

Follow @JerryBonkowski