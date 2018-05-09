NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick treats every race like a playoff race

When a driver is on a streak of success like Kevin Harvick current enjoys, “Sundays cannot come soon enough,” according to NASCAR America analyst Dale Jarrett.

“You’re ready to get back and prove that what you’re doing is for real. Not only to everyone else, but to yourself that you can continue this pace.”

If Harvick can continue at his current pace, he will win 13 races this season – tying a modern era record in the process (Richard Petty won that many in 1975 and Jeff Gordon repeated the feat in 1998). At this current pace, Harvick will earn 20 stage wins and 26 top fives, both of which also tie or beat modern records.

