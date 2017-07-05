NASCAR America: Joey Logano battling for a playoff spot

If the Monster Energy Cup playoffs started today, Joey Logano wouldn’t make it, but crew chief Todd Gordon expressed confidence in his team climbing back into a playoff spot in an interview this week with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano won at Richmond in the spring but that doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because of a violation discovered in inspection after the race.

NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte notes that Logano has won at six of the nine races coming up before the playoffs start – New Hampshire, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol and Richmond.

“When you look at Joey Logano, this team has won multiple races,” Letarte said. “If you look at the schedule that is coming up, this is why they have so much confidence. Look at all the racetracks they have won at. Only Kentucky, Indianapolis and Darlington are on that list of tracks that they have not won at (among those nine). So that has to help any team have confidence in the race to the playoffs.”

Said NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty: “What concerns me as I look at that schedule, yes, he can win any of these races, but he should have won some of the races that we’ve already been to.”

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook