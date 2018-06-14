NASCAR America bold predictions: Jimmie Johnson goes winless, Clint Bowyer a title contender

This week’s edition of Bump & Run included stand out performances and surprises. NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett weighed in with their own picks, including some bold predictions for the remainder of the season.

Jarrett’s bold prediction was in tribute to Kyle Petty, who was home with his new baby boy during the taping of Wednesday’s show.

“Every year since we’ve had the playoffs, Kyle has always said that Jimmie Johnson is not advancing to the next round,” Jarrett said. “He always does, and it makes us wrong, so I’m going to make him make me wrong here. I say Jimmie Johnson is not going to win a race this season.”

Burton’s prophecy was about another driver’s ultimate success.

“Mine, after coming off of a win, may not seem that bold,” Burton said. “But I think Clint Bowyer … is going to go to Homestead with a chance to win the championship. The reason why is because … (of) consistency. I think about a guy who isn’t necessarily gonna win six races a year, but he is going to always grind out finishes.”

For more, watch the video above.