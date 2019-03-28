NASCAR America: What to expect from Pocono doubleheader in 2020

One of the more intriguing changes announced for the Cup schedule in 2020 came courtesy of Pocono Raceway.

The track in Long Pong, Pennsylvania, no longer has two race weekends. It has one.

But that weekend is stacked with two Cup races, a first in NASCAR’s modern era.

No details have been announced about how the June 27-28 weekend will be structured, but that didn’t keep NASCAR America analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Marty Snider from discussing it.

Why even give a Pocono a doubleheader race weekend, essentially taking away a race date?

“I believe that date was coming away from Pocono at some point in the future,” Earnhardt said. “Going there twice within the period of basically a month’s time was difficult. I think this is great they get a doubleheader. It’s going to be unique to Pocono itself. Should be pretty exciting because we’ll have Xfinity and Trucks there as well. It’s going to be a big ticket.”

Earnhardt said he’s also excited to see what the “turnover” looks like from the first to second race.

“It’s going to put the teams and crew chiefs in the spotlight as far as how innovative they can get during the transition from the first race on Saturday to Sunday,” Earnhardt said.

Watch the above and below videos for more on the 2020 schedule changes and the Pocono doubleheader.