NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin searching for better results

Denny Hamlin says that while a mediocre team can make the playoffs, they are not going to go very far unless they manage to win. Hamlin not only failed to win on Sunday, he finished 13th in a field of 37 cars.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of Hamlin’s best tracks. In terms of career average finishes, it ranks fourth for Hamlin with a 10.2 average in 25 races.

“When Denny Hamlin comes to (New Hampshire) and runs like he ran (Sunday), you look at him and say ‘What’s the problem?’ “ Kyle Petty said Monday on NASCAR America. “Especially when his teammate Kyle Busch is out there getting points, running up front and leading.”

Nate Ryan sees a bigger problem.

“Right now, it’s not just Denny,” Ryan said. “It’s also Daniel Suarez, (Sunday) it was Erik Jones; Kyle Busch, even though he finished second, we heard him say this was a miserable day.”

There are a lot of reasons for a lack of success, but ultimately it is the driver and team’s responsibility to find a way to perform.

Petty summed up the matter: “Somebody’s got to look in a mirror and say, ‘What have we got to do?’ … Kyle Busch is on 24/7, 365. He never takes off. Kyle Busch runs second and he says we had … a really, really poor performance today.”

Busch has found a way to turn his miserable days into top five finishes. Last week’s second was his seventh top five in the last eight weeks.

