NASCAR America: Dale Jarrett expected ‘a little more’ from Ryan Blaney

Aside from Austin Dillon‘s Daytona 500 victory, NASCAR’s “youth movement” has been shut out of Victory Lane this season in the Cup Series.

On NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett discussed two of the more high-profile drivers in the movement, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott.

Blaney, who scored his first Cup win last year at Pocono Raceway, has three top fives and led a career-high 364 laps through 11 races.

“I think he’s performed really well at a high level, but I don’t think I can call it success yet,” Jarrett said. “I expected him to be in the top five battling for wins a little bit more than what we’ve seen to this point. Maybe that’s a little bit unfair considering where the Fords were last year and they’ve come on. … I think Ryan Blaney would tell you this hasn’t been a success at this point at 11 races.”

Even though Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano has a win at Talladega, Jarrett observed the team still has “some work to do” in other areas.

“I’ll give (Blaney) a pass to the point that I think he has performed well, but I really did expect a little more and do all the time,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett also gives a “pass” to Elliott, who is winless through 88 starts and has eight runner-up finishes, including one this season.

“They just haven’t figured out this car yet, with the new rules,” Jarrett said of the new Camaro model Chevrolet teams have. “There’s so many young drivers in the Chevrolet camp that that’s hindering all of them at this point in time.”

