NASCAR America: Cup teams take different routes to faster pit stops

It’s the wild west these days on pit road.

Teams now have to work with one less pit crew member thanks to NASCAR’s new limit taking the total from six to five.

While crews figure out how to execute pit stops as quickly as possible, they’re also having to deal with new pit guns, not all of which worked Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On NASCAR America, analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte took a look at the different pit crew strategies teams are trying and compared them to last year.

Letarte highlighted the Stewart-Haas Racing teams of Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

At Atlanta, Harvick’s team used two tire changers, a jack man, the fuel man and one tire carrier.

Busch’s team has the front tire changer also carry his tire.

“I think probably the thought process in that is, ‘Let’s speed up the rear up so it’s as close to the front as possible,'” Burton said.

Letarte also highlighted the pit sequence of Brad Keselowski, which features one tire carrier hefting both tires to the right side of the car.

“This tire carrier has about 150 pounds of tires in his hands, 75 pounds each,” Letarte said. “You have to have a strong, agile crew member.”

No matter the strategy, pit stop times have improved quickly.

“These pit stops have picked up almost two seconds, just from Daytona to Atlanta,” Letarte said.

