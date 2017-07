After crushing his vertebrae in a fiery crash at Kansas Speedway, Aric Almirola is ready to get back on the racetrack thanks to intense rehabilitation.

Almirola, who tested in his race car Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will be on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America to give an update on his rehabilitation.

Could Almirola be back in his familiar No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford as early as this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?