NASCAR America: Who can challenge the Xfinity Series’ Big 3?

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer have clearly staked out their territory in the Xfinity Series this season with three wins each.

But who are the drivers that can challenge the trio in the coming summer months?

Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger discussed it on NASCAR America’s The Motorsports Hour.

Allmendinger believes veteran Justin Allgaier, who won at Iowa Speedway last year, is a threat.

“He’s been there, he’s done it for so long,” Allmendinger said. “He’s so consistent. You know at times he’s going to put himself in position to win races. … He’s the easy answer. But I look at guys like Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and John Hunter Nemechek. They’re young drivers, brand new to teams … In the second half of this regular season, will they be able to step up?”

Meanwhile, Kligerman championed Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe.

“He’s the teammate of one the Big 3 in Cole Custer,” Kligerman said. “I just think he’s doing everything he needs to be learning, riding hot on the heels of Cole Custer, he’s right there (sixth) in points. He’s had some good runs, he won in the Truck Series, he won on the Roval last year in the Xfinity Series and I just think he’s due.”

