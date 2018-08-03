NASCAR America: Who will challenge the Big 3 at Watkins Glen?

The Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have dominated the season. And every week, one major topic of conversation is who can beat them.

Parker Kligerman believes Brad Keselowski has the greatest opportunity to add his name to the winner’s list at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

“For everything he does wrong at Sonoma and can’t seem to figure out around that tight, technical road course, he’s that good at Watkins Glen,” Kligerman said on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America. “It’s incredible, watching him go around there and I think it’s really a place that suits his style.”

Keselowski finished 15th in last year’s edition of this race, but before that he had five top 10 finishes in the six races that preceded it, including a run of three consecutive second-place results from 2011 through 2013.

Another name that is often associated with underdog victories at the Glen is AJ Allmendinger, who won in 2014. While Kligerman believes he will have a good run, winning is unlikely.

“Can he get a top 10 or solidly be a top five car? Yes,” Kligerman added. “I believe wholeheartedly he will be in the top five because of the talent he has on a road course, but if you’re going to say he’s going to go up to Watkins Glen and just simply be faster than the 18, the 78 or the 4? No, I don’t see it.”

The reason for that nothing to do with driver skill as much as with the speed and handling of the car.

“Watkins Glen has become a place that is so fast and with the repave has become so car dependent at times,” Kligerman said.

