NASCAR America: Cassill, Ragan on being teammates, their paths to NASCAR

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, Front Row Motorsports teammates Landon Cassill and David Ragan shared a lot about both their individual development paths as well as their great relationship on and off the racetrack and how they work off each other so well as teammates.

Check out the above video about the different paths — and even some similarities — each took to get to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Also, check out the video below, where Ragan and Cassill reflected on the difficulties of competing in NASCAR both as individuals, as well as a team sport.