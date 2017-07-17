NASCAR America: Breaking down the final restart at New Hampshire

A hand full of teams took gambles in the final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire, but it was Denny Hamlin, on four tires and looking for his first win of the year, who prevailed.

On the final round of pit stops, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stayed out and Matt Kenseth only took right-side tires. Hamlin overpowered them on the final restart with 35 laps to go and went on to win the Overton’s 301.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty looked at the final restart to see what went right for Hamlin and what went wrong for Kenseth, Earnhardt and others.

“(For Earnahrdt), that was a Hail Mary,” Petty said. “When you throw a Hail Mary from 15th, you’re looking at 11th or 12th. You’re not looking at a win with a Hail Mary against these guys that were running there.”

On Kenseth, “Matt and (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff have won a race at New Hampshire with a two-tire change. I think they believed … ‘The (PJ1 traction agent) is gone, it’s back to the old race track. Let’s go back to this.’ I think they underestimated the Goodyear tire, I think they underestimated how much (PJ1) was still there.”

