NASCAR America 6-7 p.m. ET — Denny Hamlin live from NASCAR Hall of Fame

Today’s episode of NASCAR America will air live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame at a special time, 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rick Allen, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will co-host, along with special guest, Sunday’s winner at New Hampshire, Denny Hamlin.

Among topics we’ll feature in today’s episode:

We’ll reflect back on Denny Hamlin’s win at New Hampshire. Petty and Jarrett talk about the win, the playoffs and lobster. Plus Denny will answer fan questions — use #AskDenny to submit your question.

We’ll take a closer look at Denny’s win in a special winner’s edition of Scan All.

Denny will reflect on his life in racing and the influence that NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and team owner Joe Gibbs have had on his racing career.

We’ll look ahead to Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what it means to “kiss the bricks.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

