NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Washington, West Virginia

With only two days left in NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” series, it’s time to double up on states with Washington and West Virginia.

The Washington track profiled is Deming Speedway, a dirt track in Everson, Washington, where native Kasey Kahne races sprint cars in his youth.

NASCAR America analyst Greg Biffle is also from Washington and he shared some of his memories of racing.

“If you can dodge the rain drops, the season doesn’t really get started until early to mid-April,” Biffle said. “I remember raining out eight weeks in a row to start the season.

Up next is the state of West Virginia, where Ona Speedway resides roughly an hour west of the Charleston.

This 3/8-mile track is the only asphalt oval in the state and was once owned by Dick Clark.