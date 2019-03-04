NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Las Vegas recap

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Rick Allen hosts with Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.