NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Mike Helton, Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett join her with guest Mike Helton from NBC Charlotte.

Among the topics we’ll discuss:

The Round of 12 for the Monster Energy Cup Series Playoffs begins Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. And with this playoff race taking place in the daytime, Charlotte will look and race a lot different than usual. We’ll discuss that and more stories to watch out for this weekend.

NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton will join the show from our NBC Charlotte studio. Helton will share his perspective on a wide variety of topics, including the Playoffs, stage racing, and the new 2018 rules package.

We’ll announce the finalists for the NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award presented by Nationwide. For the seventh consecutive year, the award will be presented to a NASCAR fan that makes a profound impact on children in his or her community through volunteerism.

And we’ll continue our look inside Legends racing, one of the biggest forms of grassroots motorsports in the world. We’ll introduce you to two of the top Legends drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway as their battle for the championship comes down to one final race.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.