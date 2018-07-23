NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Reviewing New Hampshire Cup, Xfinity races

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan in the Stamford, Connecticut studio.

On today’s show:

From Kevin Harvick‘s winning bump-and-run on Kyle Busch to setbacks for Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola, Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at New Hampshire gave us plenty to talk about! We’ll have full highlights from the Magic Mile, along with reaction from all of the contenders and more stories you may have missed.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Christopher Bell turned in another impressive win – this time, over Cup Series star Brad Keselowski. With three victories in 2018, the 23-year-old Oklahoman has become the top title contender in the NXS. Is he on the verge of joining fellow young guns William Byron and Erik Jones at NASCAR’s top level?

Plus: Which of our broadcasters has taken the top spot in our NASCAR Fantasy Live league after Sunday?

I f you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.