NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Recapping Cup, Xfinity races at Charlotte

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the weekend’s action at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte from NBC Charlotte.

What to expect from the show:

Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the first race of the Round of 12 for his second playoff win of 2017. He moves to the Round of 8, but there is fierce competition among those drivers vying for the seven remaining spots. We will discuss the playoff drivers and their results from the weekend.

The Round of 8 is set for the Xfinity Series playoffs. Plus Alex Bowman, who is succeeding Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Cup Series, earned his first Xfinity Series win at Charlotte. We will take a look at what’s coming up in the next playoff round.

A whole region says thank you to NASCAR’s most popular driver – fans from the Charlotte area reflect on Earnhardt’s last season as a full-time Cup driver.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.