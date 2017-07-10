NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Kentucky recap, Brad Keselowski’s criticism of Cup cars

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from the race weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Slugger Labbe from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join them from Burton’s garage.

Here’s what to expect from the show:

Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky came down to overtime and a tough call by No. 78 crew chief Cole Pearn to keep Martin Truex Jr. out on old tires. But Pearn’s call paid off big with Truex’s third win of the season. The NASCAR on NBC crew chiefs, Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe, will break down the strategies of all the key players in Saturday’s final sprint to the finish.

We’ll review Kyle Larson’s up and down performance at Kentucky. Did unforced errors keep him and the No. 42 team from the win?

ON THE WALL – We’ll hear from the NASCAR on NBC pit reporters and get their insights on Saturday’s race.

Brad Keselowski’s comments after his crash on Saturday has triggered controversy, and now NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell has weighed in. We’ll hear his comments and also discuss whether Keselowski’s words were more truth or frustration with his recent performance.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.