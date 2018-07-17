NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All Kentucky, Charlotte Roval test

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look at the big storylines this week in NASCAR, including today’s second open test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan join them from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

On today’s show:

With any new track, drivers push the boundaries in order to find the fast way around. But in today’s Roval test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, several drivers pushed a little too far. Marty Snider will have a full report from the test, as well as interviews with two of NASCAR’s best road racers in AJ Allmendinger and Clint Bowyer.

We’ll also take one more look back on Martin Truex Jr.‘s big win last weekend in Scan All: Kentucky! Plus: Where does the dominance of Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick – the Big 3 – stack up historically with other seasons that had three drivers crushing the competition?

And as the Camping World Truck Series heads for his Eldora Speedway, Tony Stewart is dreaming big for the future of the ‘Big E.’ What major event does he want at Eldora next?

If can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

