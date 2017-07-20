NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Alex Bowman to the No. 88, Darrell Wallace Jr. in studio

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour starting at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features guest Darrell Wallace Jr.

Carolyn Manno hosts as Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and special guest Wallace Jr. join her from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

Special guest Wallace Jr. joins the show for the entire hour. He’ll discuss his recent role with Richard Petty Motorsports, filling in for the injured Aric Almirola. He’ll also talk about his future plans.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Alex Bowman will succeed Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car for the 2018 season. Our panel will give their take for what this means for Bowman, the organization and the rest of NASCAR.

We’ll have highlights of last night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. Two-time Truck Series champ Matt Crafton beat 31 other racers to grab his first win in more than a year. Could dirt racing be in the future for either the Monster Energy or Xfinity Series?

Parker Kligerman jumps in the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to see how restrictor plates will impact racing in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.