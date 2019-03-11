NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Phoenix weekend, IndyCar recap

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, featuring a recap of this past weekend’s Monster Energy Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at ISM Raceway.

NASCAR on NBC’s race team of Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, the “Mayor” Jeff Burton, and auto racing icon Kyle Petty host tonight’s show, and will examine Kyle Busch’s busy weekend in Phoenix, in which he took the checkered flag in both races.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nate Ryan will also join the show to talk about Sunday’s IndyCar season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, won by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.