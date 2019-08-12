NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Recapping Harvick’s win at Michigan

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m. ET and will recap Kevin Harvick’s win at Michigan and everything else that happened during Sunday’s race.

Steve Letarte is joined by Jeff Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett to discuss that and other storylines.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.