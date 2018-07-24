NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET; Scan All and Examining playoff races

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in the studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Big 3 may be dominating, but now is not the time to let up. With more valuable playoff points on the line over the next six races, what they do now could determine their championship fate. In the meantime, can any of them gain a true edge on the others as the regular season winds down?

 

 

  • Our Tuesday tradition continues with a 2-part edition of ‘Scan All New Hampshire’ – all the sights and sounds from a compelling Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

I f you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

What to Read Next