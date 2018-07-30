NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono, Iowa reviews

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio.

On today’s show:

We’ll look back at Kyle Busch’s overtime win at Pocono Raceway, which ties him with Kevin Harvick for the most victories this season. We’ll see how Busch’s victory impacted the playoff picture in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Busch withstood a charge from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez on several restarts during the race’s waning laps. We’ll hear from both winner and runner-up during this hour.

We’ll also examine Bubba Wallace’s dramatic crash at Pocono and how NASCAR’s safety enhancements allowed Wallace to safely climb out of the car.

Plus, we’ll look at the thrilling overtime finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. When it was all said and done, Christopher Bell stood in victory lane with his third consecutive win.

I f you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.