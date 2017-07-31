NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap, Joey Logano’s playoff chances

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour on NBCSN beginning at 5 p.m. ET and goes over all the big stories from the race weekend.

Kelli Stavast hosts with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s episode:

· On Sunday at Pocono, Kyle Busch got his highly anticipated first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, leaving just three playoff spots to be determined in the final five regular season races. We’ll hear from Busch and the other top finishers from Sunday’s race.

· Joey Logano’s downward slide continued with a pair of mid-race penalties on Sunday. With time running out, can Logano and the No. 22 team get a win in the next five races to save their season? Burton and Letarte discuss what the future holds.

· We’ll have your first listen of all the best radio sounds from the “Tricky Triangle” in a preview of Scan All: Pocono.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.